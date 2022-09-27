Wave Elections

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Populist Revolution Built On God, Family, Country
* Voters around the world are rejecting the elite.
* A first: the regime media don’t like.
* Most don’t want an uncontrolled flood of migrants.
* EU voters are rejecting open borders.
* A second populist wave has formed.
* Do you imagine they’re still happy?
* Being a lefty means never having to apologize.
* Voters will not tolerate the willful destruction of their cities.
* The media can’t spin away this moment.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 26 September 2022