Wave Elections
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Populist Revolution Built On God, Family, Country

* Voters around the world are rejecting the elite.

* A first: the regime media don’t like.

* Most don’t want an uncontrolled flood of migrants.

* EU voters are rejecting open borders.

* A second populist wave has formed.

* Do you imagine they’re still happy?

* Being a lefty means never having to apologize.

* Voters will not tolerate the willful destruction of their cities.

* The media can’t spin away this moment.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 26 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312892437112

Keywords
laura ingrahamglobalismidiocracypopulismprime ministerleftismideologyitalyneoliberalismwokenessgiorgia meloni

