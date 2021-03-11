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Mar 11 2021 - Kelowna Castanet Media Protest
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31 views • March 12, 2021
We gathered around Castanet News in downtown Kelowna to let them know we don't appreciate slander, defamation, and fake news. They basically refused to come out and create a real news story, but instead told us to F off. Then a paying customer was treated very bad by Castanet staff, and Police showed their true colors. It's clear the Agenda 2030 plan is failing as the corruption is being exposed and those perpetuating the lies can't handle the pressure.
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