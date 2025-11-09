Sunday Special! World News | Birthday Extravaganza | Coalition Reloaded Song Reviews | Worship!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey ya'll! Ready for a break from all the craziness? Today is Michelle's birthday and some of you have sent cards and packages so we will open those, play some of our favorite and NEW Coalition Reloaded Songs, followed by praise and worship. Of course, we will cover this week's top world news events first!!!! Viktor Orban met with Trump, who removed anti-Hungary propaganda from Radio Europe. The UK reopens over 1,000 improperly closed grooming gang cases; the Philippines was hit with a deadly typhoon and is set to be hit with another today. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/sunday-special/
