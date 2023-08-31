Grace, Mercy & Power

October 18th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the true definitions of grace and mercy. We all need to be fully dependent on the Holy Spirit to lead our lives and covet His gifts so that we can help those around us.

"And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh." Jude 1:22-23