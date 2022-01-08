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What are Bonds & How They Work - What Happens When Rate Rise, How Crypto will Fare & more - Jordan Dove
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30 views • January 08, 2022
Great post yesterday on Reddit by /u/pseudohappyhippy on what Bonds are (Corporate & Government), what happens when a government of corporation borrows money, how money is lent, risk-free rates, the cost of capital, how crypto will fare is a raising rates market, historical context and the Series I Bond is currently paying 7.12%. I wanted to share this educational information on how the economics work and how bonds are one of the biggest factors in which way the markets shift.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5x7heauBFQ
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5x7heauBFQ
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