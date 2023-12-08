Grace Out Loud Ep. 29: Pride and Witchcraft in the Church

Join Amanda and Marty as they discuss the problem of pride and witchcraft in the Church. There are some in the Church who are currently standing in the way of God because of pride. There is also an overwhelming amount of dishonor, disrespect and a lack of intimacy with God. We must pray the Prayer of Consecration to come closer to the Father and counteract pride. Tune in Dec. 7 at 6pm ET.

