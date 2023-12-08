Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grace Out Loud Ep. 29: Pride and Witchcraft in the Church
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
29 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Join Amanda and Marty as they discuss the problem of pride and witchcraft in the Church. There are some in the Church who are currently standing in the way of God because of pride. There is also an overwhelming amount of dishonor, disrespect and a lack of intimacy with God. We must pray the Prayer of Consecration to come closer to the Father and counteract pride. Tune in Dec. 7 at 6pm ET.

Music Copyright Reference: http://audiojungle.net/item/acoustic-guitar/4036923?ref=LoudMouthPrayer

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners



Keywords
amanda graceark of grace ministriesmarty grishamgrace out loud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket