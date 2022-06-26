© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Greatest Deception You Need To Be Warned About! - The Truth
June 25, 2022
AMTV
In today's video, Christopher Greene warns of the United States Debt Collapse 2022.
3 MASSIVE ACTIONS TO TAKE TODAY
1. Focus on What You Can Control.
2. Don't focus on past Failures, Mistakes or Success. Be in the Present and build a better Future through Actions.
3. Focus on What You Have, Not what You Don't. Think in Abundance not scarcity.
Original: https://youtu.be/E07XIpxplAU
=
BUY NOW! https://amtvmedia.vhx.tv/checkout/subscribe/purchase?code=1000xlife&plan=yearly
*Join us at School Now & Get ALL Our Videos and more!
Watch FREE Course Tutorial at http://BitcoinRich.com
FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/amtvmedia
YOUTUBE:https://www.youtube.com/c/amtv
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/amtvmedia/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/amtvmedia
Christopher is a leading educator, speaker and blockchain expert with over 13 years experience in the space. He shares with you insights, trends and actionable ideas in an easy to understand way.
*This is not financial or investment advice but the opinions of its creator. Please read our disclaimer: https://amtvmedia.com/disclaimer/
TO LEARN MORE AT OUR WORLD-CLASS SCHOOL!! Read Our SYLLABUS and Register for Our Next Course http://BitcoinRich.com