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Forced Vaccines & Disarmament Will Be
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236 views • July 11, 2021
Door to Door forced vaccines, Special Search and force vaccination Military and Law Enforcement FEMA Assaults on homes; Trump set this whole COV-19 and 5G into place- Gave away Money for NOTHING, set up the Military in key positions across the US, Laundered Money, Fake Virus, Media and Politicians used to promote lies and trump pushed it all ; Biden just took over for a while-
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