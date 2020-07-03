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Donald Trump's Entire Speech at the Al Smith Dinner When Hillary Jokingly Said "Pardon Me"
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111 views • July 03, 2020
Uploaded on July 3 2020 --- Satisfying and priceless flashback from October 20 2016
The day after the third presidential debate of October 19 2016
(This was at a time of immense pride and arrogance before the fall of the democrats)
The day after the third presidential debate of October 19 2016
(This was at a time of immense pride and arrogance before the fall of the democrats)
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