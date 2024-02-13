Create New Account
How Deep do Amway Business Partnerships Go? | Judah Ayers & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
Published 14 hours ago

The footage for Part 2 of this interview has been found! Watch the full interview on the Dark Side of Amway with Judah Ayers on Rumble or Rokfin on Friday, February 16th, 2024.

22 Years as an Amway Individual Business Owner IBO who woke up to the truth after Jan 6th. Prior to that I was a Big Ten Athlete who played football for Legendary Coach Nick Saban which Brett and I have in common. I am partnered with Ohio Brett who is reaching the world with his show on Brighteon.TV a truth a faster-growing media Truth Channel. I was a business major and engineer at Michigan State University, and today a business owner, Patriot, and Defender of Freedom, Exposing the Hidden Truths of the UN's NWO.


