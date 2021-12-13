⁣That one time in 96 when All of Belgium Almost overthrew government cause of child sacrifice [MOTHERS OF DARKNESS CASTLE]JAY MYERS DOCUMENTARIESTHE PEDO-FILE: ‘Castle of Dark Mothers’, Illuminate Abuse NetworksBelgian establishment accused of closing ranks to block investigationBelgium is being convulsed by new revelations in the paedophile scandal that rocked the country more than two years ago and shook the state to its foundations.Chateau des Amerois - Mother of Darkness CastleWhere Have All the Children Gone?by David Icke, Dec 16, 2007Anguish over the abduction and death of girls as young as eight at the hands of a convicted sex offender, Marc Dutroux, together with persistent allegations of official cover-ups, has been revived by an announcement that the chief investigating magistrate in the case wants to reopen medical evidence of sexual assault on the children.And, in further disclosures which Belgium is doing its best to ignore, a book by the highly respected chairman of a parliamentary inquiry into the case claims that his commission's findings were muzzled by political and judicial leaders to prevent details emerging of complicity in the crimes.The revelations, just seven weeks before a general election, could sink the chances of the prime minister, Jean-Luc Dehaene, whose government has been severely damaged by the scandal that made Belgium a byword for horror and incompetence in 1996.The parents of the two girls have reacted with outrage to the news that, 2 years on, the magistrate, Jacques Langlois, wants to reopen the autopsy specifically to see whether Melissa Russo and Julie Lejeune were sexually assaulted.The families, who have faced a nightmarish four years since their children disappeared, and will have to wait another two years before Mr Dutroux is tried, have experienced scarcely credible official callousness during their ordeal.On top of police scepticism when they originally reported that their children had vanished, and an incompetent police inquiry to trace them, the parents were even confronted by the original postmortems' gynaecological revelations of assault during a live television appearance after the bodies were found.Although Mr Langlois has said he does not want to open the children's graves, he has referred the original postmortem findings by three Belgian pathologists to a French expert, Michel Durignon, for medical review.'For us it is a confirmation that the inquiry is being mishandled,' said Gino Russo, Melissa's father. 'We had our doubts but this confirms them. What on earth is there left to believe in in Belgium?'The children received what amounted almost