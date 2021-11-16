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PANDEMIC of Heart Attacks for Young & Professional Athletes
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214 views • November 16, 2021
PANDEMIC of Heart Attacks for Young & Professional Athletes
75 athletes in Germany alone. How many red flags do you need? Watch these clips…
Death shots work perfectly – it was designed to kill and it kills - reap what you sow you braindead sheeple
“If you break this down to the most basic reason for forcing these mandates, it’s depopulation and a NWO. They will not backdown until their goal is reached. The unvaccinated will see the NWO plan come to fruition and it will be tremendous burden. So prepare yourself for what is surely coming.” - Desalty
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nw025D0qsJcs/
75 athletes in Germany alone. How many red flags do you need? Watch these clips…
Death shots work perfectly – it was designed to kill and it kills - reap what you sow you braindead sheeple
“If you break this down to the most basic reason for forcing these mandates, it’s depopulation and a NWO. They will not backdown until their goal is reached. The unvaccinated will see the NWO plan come to fruition and it will be tremendous burden. So prepare yourself for what is surely coming.” - Desalty
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nw025D0qsJcs/
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