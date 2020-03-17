CONFIRMED! 5G Forced Installation In Schools Nationwide During COVID-19 Lockdown

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Guys, you need to get involved and do anything you can to spread this information. NOT just the video but the information. Stop people on the streets and tell them. CALL your friends and tell them. Put it on Twitter and ALL social networks. WE CAN DO THIS!
GO! GO! CHARGE!!!!!
If you interested in supporting my work, I have 3 methods available.
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
OR
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/logicbeforeau...
OR
MAIL:
Daniel A. Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris. SC 20569