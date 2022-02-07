Van Morrison - Double Bind

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Lyrics:
Mind control
Keep you in line
Try to think
Outside the blind leading the blind
Try and break the double binds
Try and break the double binds
It’s always the opposite of what they say
Cause they know people are easy prey
Have to police everyone’s mind
Nowadays you have to be careful of everything you say
But it’s all by design
That’s why we have to break the double bind
Mind control keeps us in line
That’s why we’ve got to think outside the blind leading the blind
Why we’ve got to think outside the box
Find something that really rocks
Trying to keep you in line
But you’re trying to break the double bind
Nigel comes on strong then backs away
Comes back to fight another day
Third parties not going to be flying blind
No, he’s not going to change his mind
Weird scenes in the diamond mine
Keep on, keep on breaking the double bind
Got to break
Got to break
The double bind
Trying to break
Trying to break
The double bind
If you feel that way inclined
Keep on trying to break the double bind
Seems like everyone’s lagging behind
AKA they try to tell you all good things in time
Everybody’s looking for some sign
Meanwhile everybody’s drinking our wine
We’ve got to move on up the line
Keep on keeping on to break the double bind
Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double
Double, Double, Double, Double, Double
Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double
Double, Double, Double, Double trouble
Double trouble what you find
Trying to break the double bind
Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double
Double, Double, Double, Double trouble
Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double, Double
Double don’t burst my bubble
Double trouble what you find
Trying to break the double bind
Got to move on up the line
Got to break the double bind
Mirrored - Van Morrison