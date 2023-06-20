scabelum.com

A las 20:30 estaremos hablando con Enrique Vargas, nacido en la URSS de los padres españoles "niños de la guerra", es doctorado en música y un apasionado de historia, particularmente, la historia del genocidio comunista, que lleva estudiando más de medio siglo. (29 de mayo 2023)
