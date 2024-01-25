Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing Chakra Tune-up with 174 Hz and 528 Hz Tuning Forks

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 9. This session focuses tuning up the chakras. I use my 174 Hz a few times on each chakra followed by my 528 DNA repair fork on each of the 7 main chakras. I then use both forks to encourage energy to flow freely through the chakras and around the biofield as energy is intended to do. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.