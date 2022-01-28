Poland: Construction underway for border wall to limit refugees crossing from Belarus

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Contractors and soldiers could be seen at the site of the wall in Tolcze, near Kuznica, in the Podlaskie Voivodeship on Thursday.
The wall is being constructed to limit the illegal border crossings from Belarus, which ignited political tensions between Minsk and the EU.
The 5.5 metre (18 feet) high wall will cover 186 km (115 miles) of the border, which is almost half its total length.
The refugee crisis started in July of 2021 when a large influx of migrants crossed the Poland-Belarus border and entered the EU.
Leaders in Poland and Europe have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of 'hybrid warfare' by shuttling migrants through Belarus and to the border. Lukashenko has denied these accusations.
#Poland #Belarus #Migrants #BorderFence #Europe