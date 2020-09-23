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EYE OPENING DOCUMENTARY!!!In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood and Bioterrorism (Full Length Documentary)
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191 views • September 23, 2020
In Lies We Trust The CIA Hollywood and Bioterrorism, Documentary [Full Length]
A documentary by Dr Horowitz exposing the diabolical New World Order oligarchy, their planned agenda of global population control & the culling of humanity. If this video/dvd does not awaken the masses from their deep moral & intellectual slumber & sleep as to what is really happening today, than I'm sorry to say that, nothing will.
A documentary by Dr Horowitz exposing the diabolical New World Order oligarchy, their planned agenda of global population control & the culling of humanity. If this video/dvd does not awaken the masses from their deep moral & intellectual slumber & sleep as to what is really happening today, than I'm sorry to say that, nothing will.
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