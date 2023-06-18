Create New Account
THE FALL OF OUR REPUBLIC (2nd edition)
The Seeds of Life
Published Yesterday |

WEF Orders Schools To Force Children To Watch Hardcore Porn 'For Their Own Good'

https://www.brighteon.com/01e26306-fc0c-49b5-85be-269dfd24493f


Leaked WHO Files Reveal Plan To Force Kids To Have Sexual Partners

https://www.brighteon.com/db10e459-7d54-4fe7-aa45-17533c227708


CHILD RAPE SEX CULT WARNING! See the Publicly Displayed Pedophilic

https://www.brighteon.com/9eb4a78a-eed3-4c2a-9884-c3a4c5a95e91


Satanic Public Schools Peddle SEX To Kids: Parents Homeschool To PROTECT Children From DEPRAVITY

https://www.brighteon.com/d57fb251-8c28-4c3c-b3fd-4e1fe0c7d10f


Maine School BUSTED Teaching Kids Gay Sex! School BRAINWASHING Kids With Woke LGBTQ PROPAGANDA!

https://www.brighteon.com/5a2cd6e0-1297-421f-8a2a-9cde1651c942

Child Predators Get To Keep Teaching Kids! SEX OFFENDERS In NC Still Licensed To TEACH KIDS

https://www.brighteon.com/0cb16ac2-16c0-4e92-acb5-1de767979cae


GRAPHIC Sex Book Pushed On Kids: Virginia Public School Allows PORN Book Showing DEVIANT SEX ACT

https://www.brighteon.com/71fdb5d5-22cc-4280-80b2-e571a2e55a28


It’s not just about Fraudemics. The WHO wants to groom your children, too! (Dr Rima Laibow)

Freedom Hub Working Group

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ile53vOhzrJv/

https://www.brighteon.com/b9e447b1-23ab-4a10-9fd6-17953ed6e736


WHO DOC OKAYS SEXUALIZATION OF CHILDREN, TRANSGENDER PSYOP, LIEBER/LANGER & THE MRNA PREGNANCY PUSH 

https://www.bitchut e.com/video/ZunUHPcG4ZdJ/

https://rumble.com/v2nc8co-who-doc-okays-sexualization-of-children-transgender-psyop-lieberlanger-and-.html

STOP WORLD CONTROL

https://stopworldcontrol.com/children/?inf_contact_key=ebd3d9f1da821e95422f03b5c68013a7680f8914173f9191b1c0223e68310bb1

Bill Gates and other wealthy entities are using the World Health Organization to sexualize little children worldwide. Gates provides funds to the pedophilia organization Rutgers for the creation of school material for dozens of nations.

Why do democratic governments around the world surrender their nations into the hands of a private organization?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/13/outrage-over-who-advice-on-sexuality-for-infants/

https://www.ukcolumn.org/symposium/who-do-you-think-you-are-an-expose-of-the-world-health-organisation




Keywords
