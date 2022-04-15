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Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions (MIRRORED)
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Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel PBS NewsHour at:-
https://youtu.be/QJfAorE860M

Another scandal is engulfing the Catholic Church. At a time when the Vatican has taken its most concrete steps to address a long ordeal with sex abuse and coverups, a growing chorus of nuns is speaking out about the suffering they have endured at the hands of the priesthood, including rape, forced abortion, emotional abuse and labor exploitation. Special correspondent Christopher Livesay reports.

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Keywords
rapeabuseabortionchurchcatholicchildscandalpriestsnunsclergy
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