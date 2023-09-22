Hard shots by the FPV drone operators of the Brave group in the Krasnoliman direction

Hard shots of the Krasnoliman direction
At the beginning of the video, the FPV drone operators of the Brave group worked on the Ukrainian position. The surviving Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers tried to evacuate their wounded brother-in-arms, but when they saw another drone approaching, they abandoned their comrade on the road and fled. An M113 armored personnel carrier driving after the wounded is hit by an FPV drone and accidentally runs over a wounded Ukrainian soldier abandoned in the middle of the road.
