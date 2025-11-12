BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mean, median, mode, metrics and marketshare
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
238 followers
58 views • 2 days ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987640009156186467?t=S5mZ7dwMpQ81CtMJKQ8aoA&s=19


telebiometrics in 6G iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=telebiometrics+in+6G+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8495238339565d0499112b

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987645884885041175?t=7EIQRBInhy8Xn9T6JwlUSA&s=19


The integration of synthetic biology and nanotechnology offers a transformative approach to repurposing drugs by enabling the development of advanced, intelligent delivery systems. This convergence allows for the engineering of living cells and nanomaterials that can precisely target diseased tissues

https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+biology+and+Nanotechnology+to+repourpouse+drugs&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3085b9c49d39432ed73ef7

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987713450580095327?t=hZXoEz6FrtIi3anwrdc1eg&s=19


The integration of nanotechnology with 6G networks through the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) presents transformative potential for mental health diagnostics and treatment. IoBNT leverages biocompatible nanodevices that can be injected into the human body to monitor or modify biological processes in real time, with applications extending to neurology, psychology, and psychiatry.

These nanodevices utilize molecular communication (MC) and can be integrated with 6G+ wireless networks to enable low-latency, high-data-rate communication for health monitoring and diagnostic systems.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=mental+health+and+nanotechnology+in+6G+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b6100ca79e4391b8805d0a


A HUGE list of all the Universities that teach the IoBNT and have been involved in #PANACEA projects


INTRA-BODY INTERNET 6G ￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988064661443399952?t=HAy6mfMB6FMUcanIV2nMKw&s=19


Ian F. Akildiz DARPA Panacea https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+darpa+Panacea+&source=web

￼￼￼￼

.


IEEE 1906.1


Wierless Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials.


Please add any Universities you can contribute to the thread in the comments below. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=0ZswMtjV5Sr1O8wMqQx-Vw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987746661167190499?t=tBAA2eYzXTpvFhjRqKaTvQ&s=19


Bio-Cybersecurity and Cyberphysical Systems https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bio-Cybersecurity+and+Cyberphysical+Systems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f439b1ac264cd0934238e7

.

dna based Biocyber Interface & Cyberphysical Systems interoperability  https://search.brave.com/search?q=dna+based+Biocyber+Interface+%26+Cyberphysical+Systems+interoperability+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=36132b32b4f7f48782d89a

.

ian f akildiz Panacea darpa itu

https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+Panacea+darpa+itu&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987209297785462850?t=sZg25J661AorLLt8Qu7-1Q&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
