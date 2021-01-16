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Best shrimp and grits ever!
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113 views • January 16, 2021
This is a great recipe on how to make shrimp and grits. These came out absolutely perfect! The shrimp are royal Reds from the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama. If you follow the directions that I give you in this video oh, you can make some great grits and shrimp too!
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