X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT Catherine Engelbrecht - Mules Tracked To NGO’s, Evidence Building, Constitutional Sheriffs Are In Position

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Catherine Engelbrecht - Mules Tracked To NGO’s, Evidence Building, Constitutional Sheriffs Are In PositionToday’s Guest: Catherine Engelbrecht
Website: True The Vote - https://www.truethevote.org/
Website: Protect America - https://protectamerica.vote/
Catherine Engelbrecht from True the Vote tracked the cheaters in the 2020 election. Catherine begins the conversation explaining why and how they used geofencing to track the mules. The technology allows anyone to get back in time to build a pattern of life to track the cheaters. The mules were tracked to NGO’s where they picked up the ballots and got paid. Catherine is now teaming up with Sheriffs to catch the cheaters and they are in position across the country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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