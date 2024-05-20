⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 May 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade near Glubokoye (Kharkov region).

In addition, two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled near Volchansk and Staritsa (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, 8 motor vehicles, 3 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, & 1 Bukovel electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade and 1st Natl Guard Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova & Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 UKR troops, one tank, one armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery syst.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs completely liberated Belogorovka (LPR) & took more advantageous lines & positions.

Losses were inflicted on the enemy's manpower & hardware near Spornoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheyevka, & Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 340 UKR troops, 3 tanks, & 3 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howis, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howi, & 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were neutralised. 4 AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 47th Mechd Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, and 142nd Infantry Brig near Umanskoye, Netaylovo, & Ocheretino (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 143rd Infantry Brig was repelled near Solovyovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 330 Ukrainian troops, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, including 1 German-made Marder & 1 U.S.-made Bradley, as well as 2 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin SPd artillery syst, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, & 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs inflicted losses on the enemy's manpower & hardware near Urozhaynoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechd Brigade was repelled near Vladimirovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 UKR troops, 2 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Stepnoye (Kherson region), Stepnogorsk, Rabotino, and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).



One AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated on the Pereyaslavsky island.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, nine motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces neutralised one German-made IRIS-T air defence system radar station and one S-125 SAM system.



A meeting place of command of the AFU 92nd and 95th assault brigades were hit, as well as the enemy's manpower and hardware was engaged in 138 areas.



Air defence units shot down 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, and one Neptune anti-ship missile.

📊 In total, 601 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,419 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 air defence missile systems, 16,097 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,305 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,700 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,843 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.