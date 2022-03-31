Acupuncture For PCOS | Traditional Chinese Medicine for PCOS & How It Works About This Video: In this video, you will learn about what is PCOS, what causes it and the natural treatments to manage PCOS.

1 in 5 women in the UK suffers from PCOS. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common issue faced by many women. It is mainly common in women of childbearing age and affects the way their ovaries work.

PCOS is caused by an imbalance in the reproductive hormones. Some common symptoms of PCOS are: Acne Unwanted hair growth Weight gain Infertility Acupuncture for PCOS mainly improves the restoration of regular menstrual periods.

For more details on Acupuncture for PCOS, book a free online virtual consultation with one of our Fertility experts via Facetime or simply fill in the online consultation form available on the website. We are a team of great TCM & Fertility experts and we're available 24/7 to reply to you by email or WhatsApp.

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-------------------- Disclaimer:* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. We can’t guarantee the treatment result, as the symptoms of conditions are unpredictable and vary greatly from person to person. The treatment length and recovery time also varies for individual. Please visit our consultation page where a specialists will discuss your care and provide a consultation, and the treatment will be designed to meet your individual needs.