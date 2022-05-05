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May 5th Updates - CDC Tracked MILLIONS of Americans, USA out of Javelins & Stingers
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95 views • May 05, 2022
Tonight’s show will talk about the following.
The CDC Tracked MILLIONS Of Americans During Lockdowns To Monitor Movement, Compliance
#CommieJoe Biden gave $85 BILLION in weapons to ISIS and is giving more than $30 BILLION to Ukraine and now we are out of Javelin and Stinger missile systems and it will be years before that stock can be replenished! What does that mean as the world is erupting into WWIII?
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
The CDC Tracked MILLIONS Of Americans During Lockdowns To Monitor Movement, Compliance
#CommieJoe Biden gave $85 BILLION in weapons to ISIS and is giving more than $30 BILLION to Ukraine and now we are out of Javelin and Stinger missile systems and it will be years before that stock can be replenished! What does that mean as the world is erupting into WWIII?
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
Keywords
trumpnwoputinukrainepolitical newsinflationsimon parkespatriot newsupdatesbreaking news todayamerican newsthe great resetstingerjavelinpatriot nationpatriot nation livestinger missilesrussia ukraine updaterussia ukraine newsconservative political talkcdc spyingjavelinsjavelin missilesmissile shortagecommiejoe
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