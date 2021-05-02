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Information Currency: Tokenomics of Valuation Technology
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Virginia Robertson describes at a high level the economics, tokenomics and interaction of each nations or communities Information Currencies. How each of the currencies represent a basket or index of basic human needs (BHN) lifes essentials to derive the best relative valuations and use the tokenized value of this information as a currency.
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