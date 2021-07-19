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STAND UP & REFUSE - George Wentz & Leslie Manookian discussing the PLANDEMIC LAWSUITS, CENSORSHIP & TYRANNY with REINER FUELLMICH - 071621
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72 views • July 19, 2021
Thanks to: George Wentz and Leslie Manookian discussing the plandemic lawsuits and censorship with Reiner Fuellmich
Mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Leslie-Manookian---George-Wentz---Sitzung-61-Well-catch-you-cause-we-can:7
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Leslie-Manookian---George-Wentz---Sitzung-61-Well-catch-you-cause-we-can:7
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich.
Spendenbescheinigungen können wir derzeit leider noch nicht ausstellen.
Rechtsanwaltsanderkonto/Treuhandkonto:
Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Verwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss”
IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04
BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
Mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Leslie-Manookian---George-Wentz---Sitzung-61-Well-catch-you-cause-we-can:7
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Leslie-Manookian---George-Wentz---Sitzung-61-Well-catch-you-cause-we-can:7
Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich.
Spendenbescheinigungen können wir derzeit leider noch nicht ausstellen.
Rechtsanwaltsanderkonto/Treuhandkonto:
Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Verwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss”
IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04
BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
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