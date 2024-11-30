The so called rebels inside Aleppo - ISIS Daesh flag?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The so called rebels inside Aleppo.
One of them is hiding his unit flag in front of camera.
The CIA/MI6 handlers told them not to do stupid s#it like this, as it would be bad for the rebranding PR campaign they invested in.
Comments:
An ISIS Daesh flag.
A few more comments found with and about this video:
I will never be convinced that ISIS isn't the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service stirring the pot.
Another comment that followed:
the United States of Israel. It's a joint genocide.