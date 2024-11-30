BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The so called rebels inside Aleppo - ISIS Daesh flag?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
113 views • 5 months ago

The so called rebels inside Aleppo. 

One of them is hiding his unit flag in front of camera. 

The CIA/MI6 handlers told them not to do stupid s#it like this, as it would be bad for the rebranding PR campaign they invested in. 

Comments: 

An ISIS Daesh flag. 

A few more comments found with and about this video: 

I will never be convinced that ISIS isn't the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service stirring the pot. 

Another comment that followed: 

the United States of Israel. It's a joint genocide.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
