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Call to all physicians: take responsibility! (by Dr. Thomas Sarnes)
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180 views • September 02, 2021
With an urgent appeal, former, long-time senior consulting physician Dr. Thomas Sarnes addresses his medical colleagues. According to him, they have the decisive role to play in resolving the Corona crisis!
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