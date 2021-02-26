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Bug Out Bag: Modular Organization
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245 views • February 26, 2021
Bug Out Bags can easily become disorganized and over weight. This video shows how I use colored zippered canvas bags for organizing the small items in my B.O.B. to help force me to slim down the items that are stored in this important emergency preparedness kit.
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Cardinal Canvas Bags: https://amzn.to/3kk7QU3
Vanquest Color Patch: https://amzn.to/2ZNZuuf
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Klein Tools Tool Bags: https://amzn.to/2O3uSm8
Cardinal Canvas Bags: https://amzn.to/3kk7QU3
Vanquest Color Patch: https://amzn.to/2ZNZuuf
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
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