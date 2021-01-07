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Terrifying Report: US Funded Wuhan Lab, LA Ambulances Ordered NOT to Transport Some Patients, National Guard Removing LA Bodies, and More 12.06.2021
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1012 views • January 07, 2021
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Terrifying Report: U.S. Funded Specific Research at Wuhan Lab that Led to Coronavirus
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/05/terrifying-report-u-s-funded-specific-research-at-wuhan-lab-that-led-to-coronavirus-n1306170
Related:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/01/04/u-s-official-leak-or-accident-at-wuhan-lab-most-likely-source-of-covid-19-pandemic-n1303499
--
Ambulances in LA Ordered Not to Transport Patients with Slim Survival Chances
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/05/los-angeles-california-ems-ambulance-transport-patients-low-survival-chances/
Related:
Los Angeles Reportedly Calls In The National Guard To Help Remove Corpses Amid COVID-19 Spike
https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/31/los-angeles-california-national-guard-dead-bodies-overwhelmed-hospitals/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.06.2020):
Bolivia's Tuni glacier is disappearing faster than initially anticipated
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/where-once-they-had-predicted-it-would.html?m=1
--
Polar Vortex Split Winter Weather Warning: https://youtu.be/ewM6nj0lB9Y
--
King County plans to buy hotels to permanently house homeless
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/king-county-plans-buy-hotels-permanently-house-homeless/JK7YI43YB5BHLNKCGOQY26FFQM/
--
Everyone! Next World Emergency Brings UN On Streets: https://youtu.be/MMd66lLISXI
--
UN secretary general urges all countries to declare climate emergencies
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/12/un-secretary-general-all-countries-declare-climate-emergencies-antonio-guterres-climate-ambition-summit
--
Republicans turn on Trump after Georgia loss
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/06/republicans-turn-on-trump-georgia-loss-455305
--
Biden Urged to Sign Climate Emergency Executive Order
https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/biden-urged-sign-climate-emergency-executive-order-2020-12-16/
--
Medical volunteers needed in Spokane County for COVID-19 surge: https://youtu.be/8Ml-B_L4E8M
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot
--
Hidden in the Crag: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/05/the-modern-moderna-abomination/#more-14606
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/portuguese-nurse-dies-suddenly-after-receiving-covid-vaccine
--
U.S. Airlines: No Test, No Fly: https://www.technocracy.news/u-s-airlines-no-test-no-fly/
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-immunizations-coronavirus-pandemic-california-coronavirus-vaccine-379be6464dd70a38c6cdf80d86ebf113
--
https://apnews.com/article/rhode-island-coronavirus-explainer-9b0ebae1eba1ff42769449e9a8ef235f
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-outpaces-vaccines-dc6c0bd1a821fd97ecafc61d15decc2d
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-nicola-sturgeon-london-89bccc582c028501d6dcf46c612d7afc
--
https://apnews.com/article/can-i-get-coronavirus-again-explainer-c885c54c4d62005420f1dbd965e8c5b4
--
https://apnews.com/article/ap-top-news-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-dc5a7e395795e4d1fe29e1cb501fb10b
--
https://apnews.com/article/orlando-florida-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-ron-desantis-0fba5c2f3b68abab03541720fd5ef89c
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/rabobank-heres-how-we-could-be-stuck-covid-forever
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Terrifying Report: U.S. Funded Specific Research at Wuhan Lab that Led to Coronavirus
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/05/terrifying-report-u-s-funded-specific-research-at-wuhan-lab-that-led-to-coronavirus-n1306170
Related:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/01/04/u-s-official-leak-or-accident-at-wuhan-lab-most-likely-source-of-covid-19-pandemic-n1303499
--
Ambulances in LA Ordered Not to Transport Patients with Slim Survival Chances
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/05/los-angeles-california-ems-ambulance-transport-patients-low-survival-chances/
Related:
Los Angeles Reportedly Calls In The National Guard To Help Remove Corpses Amid COVID-19 Spike
https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/31/los-angeles-california-national-guard-dead-bodies-overwhelmed-hospitals/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.06.2020):
Bolivia's Tuni glacier is disappearing faster than initially anticipated
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/where-once-they-had-predicted-it-would.html?m=1
--
Polar Vortex Split Winter Weather Warning: https://youtu.be/ewM6nj0lB9Y
--
King County plans to buy hotels to permanently house homeless
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/king-county-plans-buy-hotels-permanently-house-homeless/JK7YI43YB5BHLNKCGOQY26FFQM/
--
Everyone! Next World Emergency Brings UN On Streets: https://youtu.be/MMd66lLISXI
--
UN secretary general urges all countries to declare climate emergencies
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/12/un-secretary-general-all-countries-declare-climate-emergencies-antonio-guterres-climate-ambition-summit
--
Republicans turn on Trump after Georgia loss
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/06/republicans-turn-on-trump-georgia-loss-455305
--
Biden Urged to Sign Climate Emergency Executive Order
https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/biden-urged-sign-climate-emergency-executive-order-2020-12-16/
--
Medical volunteers needed in Spokane County for COVID-19 surge: https://youtu.be/8Ml-B_L4E8M
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot
--
Hidden in the Crag: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/05/the-modern-moderna-abomination/#more-14606
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/portuguese-nurse-dies-suddenly-after-receiving-covid-vaccine
--
U.S. Airlines: No Test, No Fly: https://www.technocracy.news/u-s-airlines-no-test-no-fly/
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-immunizations-coronavirus-pandemic-california-coronavirus-vaccine-379be6464dd70a38c6cdf80d86ebf113
--
https://apnews.com/article/rhode-island-coronavirus-explainer-9b0ebae1eba1ff42769449e9a8ef235f
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-outpaces-vaccines-dc6c0bd1a821fd97ecafc61d15decc2d
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-nicola-sturgeon-london-89bccc582c028501d6dcf46c612d7afc
--
https://apnews.com/article/can-i-get-coronavirus-again-explainer-c885c54c4d62005420f1dbd965e8c5b4
--
https://apnews.com/article/ap-top-news-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-dc5a7e395795e4d1fe29e1cb501fb10b
--
https://apnews.com/article/orlando-florida-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-ron-desantis-0fba5c2f3b68abab03541720fd5ef89c
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/rabobank-heres-how-we-could-be-stuck-covid-forever
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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