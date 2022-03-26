X22 SPOTLIGHT - Flynn/Clark - Arrogance & Selfishness Will Be The Downfall Of The [DS], Patriots Are Winning

Today’s Guest: General Flynn & Clay ClarkWebsite: General FlynnTime To Free AmericaWith more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The conversation begins with General Flynn explaining what Yuval and Schwab want to do to this country and the world. They are pushing to depopulate and destroy free will. General Flynn explains that arrogance and their selfishness will be their downfall.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Prepare TodaySave $50 & Get Free ShippingOn 4 Week Emergency Food Kit