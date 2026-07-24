HISTORIC CANADIAN WILDFIRES! - Governments Want Energy Lockdowns - Who Started The Fires?

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the historic Canadian wildfires affecting multiple Canadian provinces including Ontario and British Columbia. The fires have led to toxic plumes of smoke draping New York, Minneapolis and several other major American cities.





The Trump administration has claimed they wish to hold Canada responsible for the wildfire smoke. There are more questions to be asked however...





The wildfires are starting in straight lines and not directly within the wind patterns.





The smoke doesn't smell like campfires as it usually would. It smells like bleached plastics and chemicals.





It's true that this could cause severe illnesses and death. However, why doesn't it smell like normal wildfire smokes? The government claims it's due to chemicals bonding in the air. The truth may be a little more ugly.





The Canadian government regularly sprays nature with chemicals they claim are pesticides. It automatically dries out the flora. British Columbia is only a couple months past 8 straight months of rainfall.





Many questions are being raised surrounding potential weather modification.





People are being told to stay inside. The National Guard in New York is handing out masks. Governments worldwide are continuing their push to ration electricity and food and enforce "energy lockdowns" which we've been warning of for years.





We all know that all roads lead to Rome. All of these climate initiatives lead to the World Economic Forum's technocratic agenda. Are people prepared for a ration based system? All crises will be used.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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