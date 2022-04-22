Repeal 1913: End The Income Tax & The Federal Reserve

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RonPaulLibertyReport
1913 was a fateful year for freedom in America. Both the Income Tax & Federal Reserve were created. The dreaded Income Tax made everyone's hard-earned money the property of the federal government first. The earnings that government allowed people to keep would then be persistently stolen by The Fed's inflation. Freedom was put in a vice in 1913, and after 100 years, there's almost nothing left to be squeezed.
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