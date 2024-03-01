Create New Account
When Doctors and Nurses Are Trained To Kill
Our Amazing Grace
Published 16 hours ago

http://www.medicaljusticemn.org


Episode 84: Zentensive Care

Walking Home From The ICU

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/walking-home-from-the-icu/id1497431005?i=1000535074103


'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


corruptionmurdermedical

