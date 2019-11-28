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Satan's Final Deception - Part 3 of 5
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3 views • November 28, 2019
Call To Decision Bible Study (Usually 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month)
Live Streamed: https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
11:30 - 12:30 First Session-Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All times eastern)
Call In Phone Number is 304-591-6993 (Limit one call per day)
Times may vary. Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “Call To Decision Bible Studies” YouTube Channel Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com Phone 800-777-4403Phil’s Campaign Website www.hudok.com
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
Live Streamed: https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
11:30 - 12:30 First Session-Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All times eastern)
Call In Phone Number is 304-591-6993 (Limit one call per day)
Times may vary. Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “Call To Decision Bible Studies” YouTube Channel Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com Phone 800-777-4403Phil’s Campaign Website www.hudok.com
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
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