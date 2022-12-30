Christmas Truce

An excerpt from the BBC WW1 war series, about the truce in 1914. War is such a waste.
People really don't want to fight and kill others, but are cajoled into it by the elites, politicians, and the bureaucrats.
WW1 was financed on both sides by the bankers.
The Military Industrial Complex needs war to fund it's hegemony. What a shame!
