Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christmas Truce
25 views
channel image
Awakening
Published 20 hours ago |

An excerpt from the BBC WW1 war series, about the truce in 1914. War is such a waste.

People really don't want to fight and kill others, but are cajoled into it by the elites, politicians, and the bureaucrats.

WW1 was financed on both sides by the bankers.

The Military Industrial Complex needs war to fund it's hegemony. What a shame!

Keywords
christmasww11914truce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket