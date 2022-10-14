Satanic leaders will be punished, Destruction comes, Egyptian plagues repeated, Prophecy

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Prophetic Word from 2022-10-11, given around 5pm
Scriptures:
Hebrews 9:27
Mark 10:17-25
Ecclesiastes 5:9
1 Timothy 6:10, 2 Timothy 3:2
1 Corinthians 6:9, 15:33, James 1:16
Revelation 6:13
Galatians 6:7, Ephesians 5:6
Matthew 18:6, Mark 9:42, Luke 17:2
1 Thessalonians 5:3
Exodus 7:14-10:9 (14)
Genesis 6:1-8, 1 Chronicles 20:6-8
John 14:27
Isaiah 21:9, Jeremiah 51:8+49, Revelation 14:8, 18:2
Matthew 7:15-23
Revelation 14:9-11, 19:1-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-10-11-satanic-leaders-will-not-go-free/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski