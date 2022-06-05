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Global Alert News - #356 - Dane Wigington
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183 views • June 05, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 4. 2022.
Established science forced to admit societal and biosphere collapse in domino affect.
Species die-offs reports from around the world accelerating at alarming rate. Microwaves killing wild birds. Ocean Plankton and fish disappearing.
Established science forced to admit societal and biosphere collapse in domino affect.
Species die-offs reports from around the world accelerating at alarming rate. Microwaves killing wild birds. Ocean Plankton and fish disappearing.
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