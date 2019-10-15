Ep. 36 - The Truth About Billionaires

In Episodes #32 and #33, I covered the truth about socialism. In this episode we are going to discuss the validity of the demonization of the rich.



One of the claims made is that their very existence is immoral. It is claimed that they hoard their money; that they are freeloaders. But when you examine the facts; when you examine the benefits betrothed to society by the work of billionaires and the taxes they have already paid (and continue to pay), you quickly realize that this is just another installment of the multi-decades-long effort to divide and conquer the electorate with jealousy, envy and resentment.