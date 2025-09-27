Lavrov noted that the United Kingdom helps Ukraine with all the "dirty business" as they have done for many centuries.

Russia is aware of Ukraine's attempts to "cook up provocations," and Kiev will seriously regret it if such plans are carried out, Lavrov said.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova yesterday about this:

Maria Zakharova, Press Director Spox for Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Kiev's plans to conduct a false flag operation in Romania and Poland:

Today, several Hungarian media outlets reported on Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia. Thus, a "Gleiwitz incident" is being prepared in Bankova - with the goal of creating a Casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO.

According to the available information, the Kiev regime's plan is as follows:

1. Repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs.

2. Equip them with combat lethal elements.

3. Send UAVs controlled by Ukrainian specialists disguised as "Russian drones" to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.

4. Simultaneously conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe to blame Moscow for everything.

5. Ignite an armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO.

To carry out this provocation, on September 16, Russian "Geran" UAVs were already delivered to the Yavoriv training ground in Western Ukraine, where the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Academy is located. They were previously repaired in Lvov at the "LORTA" factory.

As Hungarian journalists write, the reason for Zelensky's actions is simple — the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering a crushing defeat. The army's rout is no longer at the tactical level but is taking on a strategic character.

If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the start of World War III.