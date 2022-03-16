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Liberal DA Drops Murder Charges Against Radical Leftist After Shooting Veteran In Broad Daylight
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70 views • March 16, 2022
Tyler Nixon joins Owen to discuss a shocking case of injustice out of Colorado where a radical leftist gets away with murdering a veteran in front of many onlookers.
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