BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨🚨ALERT 🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 CELL PHONE FREQUENCY EXPLOSION'S 🚨🚨 EMERGENCY ALERT TEST FOR CIVILIANS! 🚨🚨
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
245 views • 7 months ago

CELL PHONE FREQUENCY EXPLOSION'S JUST HAPPENED! NEXT WILL BE THE EMERGENCY ALERT TEST FOR CIVILIANS! (https://youtu.be/PvIZoZEf8UU?si=aJPtKlHTFGeze6mT)


They claim it is pagers, I claim its something else but either way this will be used on us with our cell phones very soon! It's all going down, the cell phone is walking time bomb. It's been shown ,it's been proven, and it's now happening.


Think about the direction we are heading with cell phones. Nokia President & CEO and WEF member Pekka Lundmark said that by 2030 smartphones will be built directly into our bodies. Nokia also plans on using humans as antennas for 6G. (https://t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes/12167) The implications here are vast and deadly.


👀 – Predictive programming in BBC tel-a-vision mini series 'Years & Years' 2019 | Built-In Phones (https://t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes/506)


Also predictive programing in the movie "CELL" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCns4w3GA9A)

Keywords
trunews911meanwhilepresident biden reportedly ready to give ukraine permission to attack russiafew americans know how fast the usa is racing toward a nuclear nightmare with russia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy