© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLAINING THE LIES THAT ARE CAUSING VIRUS HYSTERIA
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • June 21, 2020
NOTE: 1) If Dr. Ioanniddis did not work for Standford University he would be more free to speak up against California Governor Nuisance "shelter in place" 2) RN ref 24 hour a day mask wearing - was in a rhetorical sense - people can have adverse reactions to masks immediately after placement.* VIDEO PHOTO PAUSES SOMETIMES AT THAT SEGMENTS BUT GOES ON ENTIRE VIDEO LENGTH IS ABOUT AN HOUR 10 MINUTES 3) CDC has been caught lying to the public and putting the public in danger and harming the public since the CDC's creation - the 60 minutes excerpt talking about confirmed cases is not the same situation as covid19 confirmed testing which are all lies 4) 2nd video Robert Kennedy Junior is sound only
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.