UKRAINE - Jews Flee, Whites Die
What is happening
Published Yesterday
February 24, 2023


Mark Collett

@MarkCollett


A year on from the outbreak of the conflict in the Ukraine and what has a year of fighting and nearly $150 billion in aid achieved? As the conflict enters its second year, the Judeo-American state seems committed to extending the fighting until the last white Ukrainian is dead – but what comes next for the Ukraine may be even worse…

putinrussiaukraine warzelensky
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
