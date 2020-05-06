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PlanDemic Documentary
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2507 views • May 06, 2020
26 minute documentary discussing the history of Anthony Fauci and his involvement in the the HIV-AIDS epidemic and now Covid 19. Dr. Mikovits, who used to work with Anthony Fauci, is interviewed. Clips from various doctors treating Covid 19 are included as well as a discussion of whether masks should be worn by the general public.
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