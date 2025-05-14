BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Much Are Braces in El Salvador? Our Shocking Dental Visit
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
22 views • 8 hours ago

Are you thinking of getting dental work done abroad? Wondering how much braces cost in El Salvador compared to Canada or the U.S.? 🇸🇻🦷

In this video, I’ll walk you through our family’s experience getting dental work done in El Salvador — including cleanings, x-rays, fillings (no anesthesia!), and braces for our son Willem.

💬 We cover:

What the process looks like for orthodontics here



Cost breakdown of fillings, consultation & monthly visits



Why proximity to the clinic matters



And how this compares to dental care in Canada!



✅ Stay tuned until the end for a complete cost summary — you’ll be amazed at the savings.

Don’t forget to like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and leave a comment if you’ve had dental care abroad or are thinking about it!

📺 Related video: https://youtu.be/vFyekSLesJw


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
living in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorexpat familyel salvador healthcareel salvador dental caredental tourismbraces in el salvadordental work el salvadororthodontics abroadgetting braces abroaddental prices el salvadoraffordable bracesdental treatment el salvadorbraces cost comparisonbraces vs canadadental fillings no anesthesiatravel with kidsel salvador with familyhow much are bracesel salvador orthodontist
