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THE MODERNA & PFIZER COVID JABS ARE LEGALLY NOT VACCINES!!!
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1041 views • January 18, 2021
This Video relates to a BIN Article relating to a letter sent to the Joint Chiefs of Staff found at this URL:
#MODERNA-PFIZER-COVID-JABS #GENE-THERAPY #DECEPTIVE-MEDICAL-PRACTICES
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debess
debess
12803 subscribers
Dr. David Martin methodically and accurately takes apart the phony story that Moderna and Pfizer are delivering vaccines. He reveals that Moderna admits that their patents say “gene therapy” not “vaccine.” They put a synthetic RNA fragment embedded …
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Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
#MODERNA-PFIZER-COVID-JABS #GENE-THERAPY #DECEPTIVE-MEDICAL-PRACTICES
channel image
debess
debess
12803 subscribers
Dr. David Martin methodically and accurately takes apart the phony story that Moderna and Pfizer are delivering vaccines. He reveals that Moderna admits that their patents say “gene therapy” not “vaccine.” They put a synthetic RNA fragment embedded …
MORE
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
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